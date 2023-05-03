According to a recent ranking released by Travel + Leisure, Colorado's biggest city is among the best places to live in the world for those in their 30s.
The list features nine spots around the globe, placing Denver in the first-place slot.
The publication notes that about 25 percent of Denver's population falls between 27 and 42, also giving a nod to the Mile High City's general popularity among millennials, as well as the strong economy and vibrant craft beer scene. Plus, don't forget about the access to outdoor recreation that Denver offers.
It's no surprise Denver is a great place for those in their 30s – especially those looking to lead an active life.
Other spots on the list included New York City, Zurich, and Copenhagen.
Do you think Denver holds up to other world-class destinations on this list? Let us know in the comments.
(1) comment
Wonder how many of those 30 year olds can find a place cheap enough to buy? Guess they don't mind clogged traffic much, either.
