Renowned travel publication Condé Naste recently released their list of top spots to travel to for Memorial Day weekend and one Colorado city made the cut. Earning a spot on the unranked list is Olympic City, USA, also known as Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Home to four different military installations – Peterson Air Force Base, the United States Air Force Academy, Fort Carson, and Schriever Air Force Base – and a large military population, it's no surprise that Colorado Springs goes all out for Memorial Day. Plus, the great weather and ample opportunities for outdoor recreation make this the perfect place to be on a late-May weekend.
Condé Naste mentions the reopening of The Broadmoor's Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway as a key reason to visit the region. After several years of being shut down (and questions about whether or not the rail line would ever reopen), train cars will soon be traveling from Manitou Springs to the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak once again. Tickets can be purchased online, giving riders a first shot at experiencing the popular attraction after a $100 million renovation.
Other attractions in the area that are sure to be packed with Memorial Day visitors include the Garden of the Gods, the Manitou Incline (reservations required), and Seven Falls (reservations required).
If planning a visit to Colorado Springs, it's important to plan ahead. Many COVID-19 restrictions and regulations are still in place. It's also important to be cautious of tumultuous springtime weather. While most May days are sunny most of the time, rapid swings can bring intense rain and hail at a moments notice. Nighttime temperatures can also drop to a chilly low.
Other spots on the Condé Naste 'top spots for Memorial Day' list include the Grand Canyon, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands. See the full list here.
