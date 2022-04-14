LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots.
In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food production.
Ranking 190th of 194 cities was Thornton, found north of Denver. The city performed poorly across the board, getting the worst rank – 193rd – in the 'food production' category, which considered factors like urban gardening-friendliness and farm-to-consumer food sales. The city also ranked a low 177th when it came to the 'pollution' category, which considered factors like the amount of waste in landfills per capita and median air quality. In other categories, Thornton ranked 162nd in transportation, 133rd in infrastructure, and 129th in policy.
On the flip side, Fort Collins ranked fairly well – 25th overall. This Colorado city got a notably high 8th place rank when it came to infrastructure, with the 'infrastructure' category considering data points like number of zero-energy buildings and electric vehicle-friendliness.
Denver ranked 47th overall, but got dinged for having some of the worst greenhouse-gas emissions in the country. Colorado Springs ranked 148th and Aurora ranked 170th.
The overall 'most sustainable' city was determined to be San Francisco, California and the 'least sustainable' city was Peoria, Arizona.
See the full list and methodology here.
Hahahaha- San Francisco as the best place to be?? As long as you don't mind stepping over human waste from the ubiquitous homeless.
Awww, now you can feel just a little better about driving that truck to office every day.
