Are you looking for a dog-friendly city to call home with your four-legged best friends? Then look no further than the Mile High City of Denver!
Denver is the most dog-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from Rover and Zillow.
To determine the list of "Top Emerging Dog-Friendly Cities for 2021," Rover looked at new dog accounts on their platform and Zillow dug into cities with dog-friendly rentals and listings.
Denver topped the list mainly due to the number of new Rover accounts created. Dog-friendly features such as a nearby dog park or an at-home dog run also helped Denver move up in the rankings.
More than 85 percent of dog owners surveyed say they prefer a home with dog-friendly features such as having a dog door or living near a dog park. Homes with these kind of dog-friendly features sold five days faster than similar homes without these features, according to the survey.
Orlando (FL), Anaheim (CA) came in second and third, followed by Charlotte (NC), Birmingham (AL), Atlanta (GA), and Boston (MA).
"This year, we spent an extraordinary amount of time with our pets, and many of us relied on their companionship more than ever. As a result, our emotional bonds with our pets also strengthened," said Kate Jaffe, trends expert at Rover. "Pets are taking on an even greater role in our families, so it's no surprise that our dogs' needs are a top priority for pet parents considering a new home."
3,497 dead dogs and other numbers from Denver's pit bull ban (Westword) 05, 06. Even today the prejudice is real. Love my state but Denver is fake af.
