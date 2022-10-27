When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live.
In a data analysis that considered the country's top 100 most populated areas, Storage Cafe dubbed Colorado Springs as the 19th best place for families with children. This was the only spot in the Centennial State to rank in the top 20.
With so much outdoor recreation, there's plenty for families to do in the Colorado Springs area. The city also has a good track record when it comes to public schools, scoring an 'A-' rating on Niche.com.
The best US city for families nationwide was determined to be Plano, Texas, thanks to high graduation rates, high levels of education, and high median household incomes.
See the full report here.
