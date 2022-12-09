Many consider Colorado to be a great place to live – that's no secret. This makes it no surprise that Business Insider has ranked multiple Colorado cities among the top 50 'best places to live' in the United States.
The highest-ranking Colorado city on their list is Colorado Springs, ranking 2nd nationwide. According to the publication, Colorado Springs is "booming, with new residences popping up alongside quality schools, parks, and cultural attractions." With a population of around 735,000, Colorado Springs offers a city life that's low-key compared to nearby Denver, which is found roughly an hour to the north. Plus, the city's close proximity to the Pikes Peak region mountains makes it easy for residents to escape into nature.
The next Colorado city found on the Business Insider list is Boulder, ranking 4th overall. Known for it's outdoor recreation scene, local arts, and multiple craft breweries, Boulder is truly one-of-a-kind. It delivers a small town feel while being included in the Denver metro area with the amenities to match.
The highest-ranking American city on the list is Huntsville, Alabama, noted as a quickly-growing city in the South that's undergoing a "renaissance, with tech companies, craft breweries, and artists all flocking to the town in recent years."
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Thought this might be OK until I saw "Alabama" the state with very low educational scores and average earnings.
So someone would rather live through an Alabama summer than one in Colorado Springs?? Bet even the milder winter wouldn't make up for that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.