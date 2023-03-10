The Lafayette City Council discussed a potential ban on the retail sale of dogs and cats within city limits based on the introduction of an ordinance that is being drafted during their meeting on Tuesday.
The draft was presented by the city attorney, Mary Lynn Macsalka, following a consensus by council members for it to be created in late 2022. According to Macsalka, the draft is being created in part to address the inhumane treatment of dogs and puppies in puppy mills.
Two iterations of the possible ordinance were presented.
The first prohibits pet stores specifically from selling dogs and cats, or any animal that is weak, sick, or was bred inhumanely. This would not apply to shelters or other animal rescue organizations.
The second potential ordinance prohibits all sales of dogs and cats for pet stores or otherwise. It would also ban the sale of animals that are weak, sick, or were inhumanely bred. Shelters and other animal rescue organizations would be excluded.
Neither version would prohibit fostering, according to meeting documents.
Macsalka reported that the council is justified to see the ordinance through under Colorado law which allows the city to "regulate unwholesome businesses", prohibit/punish animal cruelty, and prohibit the sale of dogs and cats.
The council is expected to make a decision on the ordinance later this month.
"The first prohibits pet stores specifically from selling dogs and cats, or any animal that is weak, sick, or was bred inhumanely. This would not apply to shelters or other animal rescue organizations" Well that makes no sense, as shelters and animal rescue can still sell or allow adoption of animals in this condition. I know most take care of their animals and don't allow them to become ill or mend them to health before letting them go. But all people will do in the case of pet stores is drive a few miles to the next town or county, Seems like there's a lot of making amends for lawbreakers that affect law abiding citizens and businesses instead of enforcing laws already on the books!
What typical knee jerk idiocy is this? Instead of banning how about a way to insure breeders and pet stores are being compliant with humane measures? I'm so sick of do gooders banning everything.
Why haven’t breeders and pet stores set up a system to ensure what you suggest?
Including breeders? How Draconian. There is not a simple or simple-minded solution to this vexing problem or any other dark side of human nature problems.
