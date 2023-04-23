Manitou Springs, located at the foot of Pikes Peak, has recently been named the world's first certified pollinator district, according to an announcement from the conservation organization, Manitou Pollinators.
The organization partnered with the Butterfly Pavilion in 2019, to make certification possible.
"We were looking for a Pollinator Conservation Organization that could help our community navigate the loss of our honey bees, butterflies, beetles, hummingbirds and all of the other invertebrates as keystone species that provide for our quality of life, beauty and pleasure," officials said.
The Butterfly Pavilion's pollinator district model includes improving and conserving pollinator habitats. Areas must be approved by Butterfly Pavilion experts in order to be certified.
Dr. Rich Reading, Vice President of the Butterfly Pavilion and Commission member for Colorado's Park & Wildlife Division, officially certified the City of Manitou Springs on Saturday.
"Butterfly Pavilion is thrilled to share the news about Manitou Springs certification as the first Pollinator District! This important partnership benefits the city, its residents, and pollinators with scientifically developed pollinator habitats throughout the community," officials from the Butterfly Pavilion said in a Facebook post.
