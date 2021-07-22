Popular website Buzzfeed recently released a list of 22 'overrated' cities, gleaning comments from users on Reddit to provide a bit of a description on why those cities are overrated. One spot in Colorado was included, along with other worldwide destinations like Paris, Delhi, and Vancouver.
The 7th city addressed, Boulder, Colorado was described by Reddit user u/thats_up_top in a scathing way.
Here's a look at their main complaints, which ultimately resulted in the city being placed on the list:
1. The people in Boulder are stuck up.
2. The food in Boulder "sucks."
3. The marijuana is overpriced.
4. The hiking and climbing is too crowded.
5. People on the local trails don't know what they're doing.
6. Too much hard drug use.
7. Politics have taken over.
Recently ranked as the 'best place to live' in America by the US News and World Report, it's clear that everyone doesn't hate Boulder as much as this person does.
I agree with the comments made about Boulder and could add a few more. Housing prices in Boulder are insanely high. They have too many taxes and fees. This doesn't mean that I hate Boulder. Boulder is an iconic Colorado city. It is a true gateway to the Rocky Mountains via Boulder Canyon. It is one of the most diverse cities in the state. Boulder Creek is an awesome stream that flows through town. Happy Trails to all.
There are some people in this country who just have nothing good to say. Pretty Sad.
Just agreeing. I’ve had similar experiences there. Everyone is allowed an opinion.
Totally agree with this assessment of Boulder.
