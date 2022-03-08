For Aurora residents considering planning a "staycation" this year, there may be some bad news.
According to a recent data analysis from WalletHub, Aurora is one of the worst cities in the country for staycations.
"There’s a difference between a staycation and business as usual in the context of staying local. And it all has to do with how you spend your time in the city you call home," the analysis report said.
An analysis of 46 metrics across American 182 cities was used to compare different places, with factors like recreation, food, entertainment, rest, and relaxation being considered. Aurora was ultimately ranked 178th overall.
"Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for staycationers. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample," the report said.
Why did Aurora rank so low?
The analysis found that the city did not have good options for recreation, food, or entertainment. It was even determined to be the worst city on the list in terms of rest and relaxation.
Colorado Springs also ranked low, coming in at 138th overall. Denver ranked the best locally, at 32nd nationwide.
While Aurora might not be great for 'staycationers,' according to this study, it was recently ranked among the best places to live in the nation.
Aside from living there, what do you look for in an ideal 'staycation' spot? Let us know in the comments.
(2) comments
Obviously you don’t live in Aurora I’ve lived here my whole life and it is horrible there’s homeless people everywhere there defecating on the streets urinating on the streets trash everywhere homeless people everywhere there was a guy shooting up the other day right off of 225 is higher than ridiculous amounts for renting or even buying a house but it’s so great to live her please don’t put false advertising and falls wording on here unless you know what you’re talking about
Aurora has the best and most diverse options for food in the entire state. Close to the airport, close to the city, close (ish) to Boulder for great hiking. Whoever wrote this article (and the above comment) sounds like they just read about Aurora online but never actually lived there.
