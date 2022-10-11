Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs.
A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
With a median home listing price of $625,000 in Denver, home prices have dropped eight percent since June, according to the Realtor.com report – the sixth fastest in the nation. That being said, homeowners that have held their house for at least a year have still likely seen their value go up. Since September 2021, Denver median listing prices have increased by 4.2 percent.
The Realtor.com report notes multiple factors behind the recent fall in listing price, including a nearly 70 percent year-over-year increase in homes on the market, buyers concerned with higher mortgage rates, and new construction adding inventory to the area.
While Denver home prices have been down since June, it's worth noting that they did rise for the first time in months between August and September, with the average price up 2.2 percent in that time frame. Median home prices also increased, though at less than one percent – but it was an increase.
The American city with the steepest decline in home prices was Austin, which has seen a drop of 10.3 percent since June. See the full Realtor.com report here.
