A recent data analysis released by ChamberofCommerce.org took a look at America's loneliest major cities, with criteria based on the local share of one-person households. One place in Colorado made the cut to be ranked among the top 30 'loneliest' spots around the nation.
Ranking 27th of more than 170 was Denver, with an estimated 38.9 percent of households being occupied by a single person. That's 127,034 households, with roughly 19.9 percent of total households occupied by a single male and 19 percent occupied by a single female.
While Fort Collins wasn't 'lonely' enough to make the cut for the top 30 loneliest spots, the data analysis also revealed noteworthy information about this Front Range spot. It indicated that it's gotten much 'lonelier' for males in the past year, with a 14.2 percent increase in one-person male households. This was a rapid enough shift to place it 4th among cities getting lonelier for men.
Meanwhile, the 'loneliest' place in the country was Washington, DC, with 48.2 percent of households being occupied by a single person. On the other end of the scale was Fontana, California, where only 11.1 percent of people live alone.
Now, of course it's worth noting that the 'living alone' metric doesn't necessarily mean someone is lonely. Many opt to live alone by choice while maintaining vibrant social lives outside of their living space. It's also worth noting that those not living alone may not be living with a significant other – roommates count, too. This could be one reason why many of the 'least lonely' cities (9 of 10) were located in California, where rent is often high enough to make roommates a must.
More than 170 cities with a population of 150,000 or more were considered in the data analysis, with information coming from the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey.
See the full results here.
