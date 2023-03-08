Business Insider recently surveyed more than 2,000 American adults in order to determine which cities in the United States had the 'rudest' residents.
On a list of the country's 50 largest cities, Denver ranked 44th. This means that data showed this spot has some of the 'least rude' residents around.
While a list-topping 34.3 percent of respondents thought New York was home to the rudest residents in the country, only 1.7 percent felt that way about the Mile High City.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.