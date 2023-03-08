Denver, Colorado. Photo Credit: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto (iStock).

Business Insider recently surveyed more than 2,000 American adults in order to determine which cities in the United States had the 'rudest' residents.

On a list of the country's 50 largest cities, Denver ranked 44th. This means that data showed this spot has some of the 'least rude' residents around.

While a list-topping 34.3 percent of respondents thought New York was home to the rudest residents in the country, only 1.7 percent felt that way about the Mile High City.

See the full list here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

