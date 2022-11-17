Couple holding hands Photo Credit: kieferpix (iStock).

A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list.

Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined to be a pretty great spot for singles to mingle. Four main variables were considered, including share of singles in a given area, rental inventory, share of inventory that's affordable on a single income, and typical rent price. With a typical rent price of $1,988, Denver was one of the more expensive places on the list, but performed well in other metrics.

The 1st place spot was snagged by Wichita, Kansas, where the typical rent is just $966. The most expensive 'typical rent' among the top 10 dating spots was in Boston, which ranked 10th and had a typical rent of $2,788.

Do you think Denver is a good spot for singles? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.

Read more about this analysis here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Photoist
Photoist

for 12 years I was single in Denver. Not until I moved to CA did I find a mate. (Being single actually has little to do with geography and more to do personality and being out going.) Great place to recreate, poor place to copulate. That is my take.

