According to Forbes, there's a city in Colorado that belongs on your 2023 travel bucket list.
On a list of 50 places that includes international locations like Bansko (Bulgaria), Bucharest (Romania), and the Rotorua (New Zealand), Colorado Springs was one of 11 American cities to make the cut for inclusion. Found on Colorado's Front Range and providing an eclectic blend of city and mountain life, Colorado Springs' tourism appeal continues to thrive.
"It’s also home to the remarkable Garden of the Gods, a natural red rock formation known for its hiking, horseback riding, technical rock climbing and mountain biking. Unique microbreweries abound with over three dozen dotting the map offering no shortage of local flair," wrote Forbes about Colorado Springs – and that's a pretty fair assessment.
Another huge benefit of visiting Colorado Springs is that it's very close to a number of other destinations that can make for great day trips. It's about an hour from Denver, about 15 minutes from the iconic Pikes Peak Highway drive, about 45 minutes from Cañon City, and less than three hours from the surreal Great Sand Dunes National Park.
With ample opportunities for local outdoor recreation and a good place to start during a trip headed deeper into the Centennial State's mountains, Colorado Springs can appeal to a wide range of tourists. The city is home to family-friendly activities, the wide range of amenities that come with an urban setting, and a smaller town personality that's highlighted by neighborhoods like Old Colorado City and the adjacent town of Manitou Springs.
The booming tourism in Colorado Springs is perhaps reflected in the activity at the local airport – traffic through the facility is at its highest point in 22 years, with airfares at their lowest price in 25. There's no doubt about it – a lot of people are looking to Colorado Springs for their next trip. Meanwhile, local hotel occupancy has been up compared to previous years.
To compliment the city's popularity, an ongoing effort continues to ramp up activity in the downtown scene. Many restaurants, bars, and breweries have launched efforts in this area in recent years, with a massive museum dedicated to the Olympics being constructed, along with a state-of-the-art soccer venue.
No doubt about it – bright days are ahead for Colorado Springs.
See Forbes' full list of 2023 bucket list travel spots here.
