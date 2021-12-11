A recent study by WalletHub named Denver the 12th 'most fun' city in the United States.
"At WalletHub, we define such a place as one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone — except maybe people seeking the most extreme of thrills. In a city with enough variety, you won’t have to compromise with your friends, your family or even yourself about the next fun activity to do alone or together," the study said.
The study of 182 U.S. cities evaluated 65 key metrics including entertainment and recreation, nightlife, and costs.
SNAPSHOT: How did Denver rank overall? (1- Best; 182-Worst)
Entertainment and recreation: 18
Nightlife and parties: 12
Costs: 118
The WalletHub map below, shows how other cities around the country matched up.
The next ranked city in state was Colorado Springs coming in at 65th.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.