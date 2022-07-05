A recent data analysis by WalletHub aimed to determine the best cities in the U.S. for recreation, and did not include Colorado cities in the top ten.
"Staying active isn’t just good for your health. It’s also good for your wallet. One of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle is to choose a city that encourages and facilitates recreation," the report reads.
"The best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor. Those activities require varying levels of exercise and contribute to a city’s overall well-being and economy," it said.
The analysis looks at 47 key metrics to evaluate each city's quality of parks, weather, costs, entertainment and recreational activities.
Colorado makes its first appearance on the list with Denver in 17th place.
SNAPSHOT: How did Denver rank in specific categories? Take a look below (1 = Best ranking; 100 = Worst ranking):
Quality of parks: 18
Weather: 64
Costs: 68
Entertainment and recreational activities: 14
Denver's weather and costs score were what made the difference in its ranking, according to the data. Colorado Springs was also mentioned on the list, and ranked 62nd overall.
The WalletHub map below, shows how other cities around the country matched up.
The top five cities were:
1. New York, New York
2. Cincinnati, Ohio
3. Madison Wisconsin
4. Anchorage, Alaska
5. San Francisco, California
