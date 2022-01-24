According to LawnStarter.com, some American cities are a bit 'dirtier' than others.
A recent data analysis conducted by the company looked at factors such as pollution, living conditions, and 'resident satisfaction with cleanliness' in order to compare the country's 200 largest cities. No Colorado city broke the top 25, but one was close. In total, six Colorado cities were large enough to be ranked on the national list of 200, with those ranked closer to 200 being the cleanest.
The 'dirtiest' city in Colorado was determined to be Aurora, ranked 33rd nationally. Aurora ranked the lowest when it came to the 'pollution' category, ranking 42nd nationally in a criteria set that included metrics like population density, homeless rate, and household sewage problems.
Some might find Aurora's rank on this list odd given that it was also ranked as the 36th 'best place to live' in the country by Livability.com. In that ranking, Aurora's highest score was in the 'economy' category, also performing well when it came to amenities. Aurora is home to more than 8,000 acres of open space, including Cherry Creek State Park.
In terms of dirtiest cities, other places around Colorado also claimed their spot on LawnStarter.com's 200-city list. Denver ranked 59th nationally, Thornton ranked 101st, Colorado Springs ranked 111th, Lakewood ranked 127th, and Fort Collins ranked 153rd.
It's also worth noting that Denver ranked a disappointing 5th nationwide when it came to 'most greenhouse gas emissions' per capita. The Mile High City was still able to beat Aurora's rank of 42nd in the 'pollution' category thanks to their performance on the other eight metrics that made up the total 'pollution' score. Denver actually ended up with a fairly decent 'pollution' category ranking of 117th nationally.
The 'dirtiest' city in the country, according to Lawnstarter.com, was Palmdale, California, with 10 Californian cities among the top 25 dirtiest nationwide. The cleanest city was Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
See the full list and the methodology here.
California has 10 of the 25 dirtiest cities in America because they're more worried about giving free healthcare to illegal aliens. Liberalism at work.
People have no respect. And I have noticed no crews from the jails are doing roadside cleanup along the highway like they used to- I suppose that is another way Covid “management” has added to the excuses to sit back and do nothing while things go to heck. We take grocery bags with us whenever we go out. We always fill them up. Colorful Colorado, you betcha’.
Solve the problem by stopping people from other states moving here lol
Not discouraging homeless people to camp in the city will make for a much dirtier city. Not exactly rocket science
Likewise providing basic services for people who have no place to live or access to sanitation would make the city more pleasant for everyone, not just the affluent. Despite what some would have you believe, many homeless are not homeless by choice. No one is encouraging people to camp out. Conditions for people who have few alternatives are plenty discouragement enough.
