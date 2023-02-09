Is living a life of glamor important to you? I'd venture to say it's probably not a priority for most Coloradans, who tend to be more interested in escaping to the mountains during their free time opposed to getting dressed up for a night out.
That makes it no surprise that several Colorado cities ranked among the 'least glamorous' in the country, based on 39 'glam factors' such as number of exclusive clubs, gourmet food vendors per square mile, and plastic surgeons per capita. LawnStarter looked at six different categories of metrics (status & wealth, clubs, fine dining, beauty, fashion, and entertainment) to rank 200 cities nationwide based on 'glamor'.
Here's how Colorado performed:
Leading the glamor-charge in Colorado was Denver, ranking 24th. This high rank can be attributed to a rank of 12th in the 'clubs' category, which was the highest that any Colorado city ranked in any category of metrics. Denver was also the only Centennial State spot to crack the top 100 on the LawnStarter list.
The next-highest ranked Colorado city was Fort Collins – ranking 112th, 88 spots below Denver. Fort Collins was followed by Colorado Springs in 127th, Aurora in 139th, Thornton in 163rd (which had a notable 196th of 200 rank in fine dining), and Lakewood in 173rd.
The makes the average rank of the six Colorado cities large enough to be included 123rd. Without Denver included, the average rank of the five other cities was 143rd.
Granted, perhaps Colorado's 'glamorous' spots aren't the larger metro areas. Places like Aspen, Telluride, and Vail certainly attract their fair share of wealthy visitors. If these places were included in the LawnStarter ranking, I'm guessing they'd be among the top-ranked spots on this list.
The most glamorous place nationwide was New York City, while the least glamorous city was determined to be West Valley City, Utah.
See the full ranking here.
