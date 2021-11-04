US News and World Report just released their list of the top 150 places to retire in the country and you'll have to scroll pretty far down the page before finding a spot in Colorado.
Spoiler alert – four Colorado cities made the cut, but the highest ranked city placed at 86th.
The poor ranking of Colorado's cities likely comes as a surprise to some, with the Centennial State often being touted by other publications as one of the best places to retire, including one instance when the state was ranked as the 2nd-best place for retirement in the country in early 2021.
The four spots in Colorado to make the US News and World Report list of top 150 places to retire included Colorado Springs at 86th, Boulder at 100th, Fort Collins at 128th, and Denver at 133rd.
Florida claimed eight of the ten top spots (Sarasota in first place), with the top ten also including Ann Arbor, Michigan and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Criteria for the ranking included happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates, and health care quality, among other things.
See the full list here.
Do you think a certain Colorado city deserves inclusion or a higher rank? Let us know in the comments below.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
with the cost of housing skyrocketing, it's much harder for someone on a fixed income to retire to Colorado. Gasoline is higher here than in other states, too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.