A recent data analysis by LawnStarter.com, mentioned several Colorado towns on its list of best cities for ice skating in 2023.
"We looked for cities with plenty of access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. We also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, figure skating competitions, and Google searches," the report reads.
On the list of 199 cities across the country, Denver was named the 9th best city for skating. According to the report, Denver ranked highly for having good public access to rinks, and for being a popular ice skating destination. The capital city's good access to skating lessons was also factored in to the overall ranking.
Colorado Springs was also mentioned on the list, coming in at 13 place. The city reportedly has the second best access to skating gear of all the cities that made the list, and decent access to skating lessons. Fort Collins was named the 15th best city for ice skating by the site.
All three cities got points for climate, being named in the top five cities with the highest average yearly number of "very cold days".
Check out the map below to see how other cities matched up:
St. Paul, Minnesota was ultimately crowned the best place for ice skating in 2023 overall.
Find the full list, here.
