Empower Field lit in purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Image: Denver Police Department.

Would you consider Colorado to be a 'football' state? While the Broncos might have a thriving local fan base, it can often seem like those outside of Denver don't really care – especially when the team isn't playing too great.

A recent data analysis released by WalletHub compared 21 different 'football-friendliness' related metrics across 249 American cities, considering factors like number of professional and collegiate football fans, local ticket prices, and average attendance.

While Denver ranked 19th nationwide, other cities didn't perform so hot. Following Denver's high ranking, Colorado Springs ranked 104 – a little above average – with the rest of the state that was included in the analysis found far below that.

Greeley ranked 220th of 249 cities nationwide, Boulder ranked 240th, and Fort Collins ranked 247th – in other words, the third-worst spot in the nation for football fans.

The best spot for football fans nationwide was determined to be Pittsburgh, while the worst spot was Valparaiso, Indiana.

Honestly, Colorado's low rankings probably won't come as a surprise to most. Typically, Colorado's college teams aren't very dominating and outside of Denver, people really seem to care more about getting outside over heading to a sports bar for the big game.

Do you think Colorado should be considered a 'football' state? Let us know in the comments.

(1) comment

Ed from Montrose
Ed from Montrose

Football must be more important on the West Slope as I feel we are big on football and other sports.

