Colorado might be known for its sunshine and natural spaces, but that doesn't mean it's a great place for urban gardening. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter concludes that most Colorado metro areas are among the worst places for city-dwellers with green thumbs nationwide.
The data analysis considered 196 cities, looking at criteria including access to garden space, climate, the presence of a local gardening community, and access to gardening supplies. Denver ranked the best – 74th – but half of the state's cities that were ranked landed in the bottom ten.
Here's a look at how Colorado's cities fared: Denver (74th), Lakewood (118th), Fort Collins (174th), Aurora (188th), Colorado Springs (189th), and Thornton (194th). Again, out of 196 total, with 196 being the worst.
Two factors that pushed Denver's rank higher than other spots were the number of gardening Meetup groups that are available, as well as the number of community gardens. In other words, the climate isn't great for gardening in Denver, ranking 189th in that specific category overall, but interest and opportunity are there.
Aurora, Colorado Springs, and Thornton scored poorly in categories related to garden space, climate, and community, with Colorado Springs ranking 191st for the 'length of the growing season' metric. Though Lakewood ranked second among Colorado's cities in the 118th spot overall, it tied for last place when it came to the number of regional gardening clubs per capita.
The best place for urban gardening nationwide was determined to be St. Louis, Missouri, while Anchorage, Alaska was the worst.
See the full data analysis here.
