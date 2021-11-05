The Loveland Police Department has reached out to the public for help identifying a suspect that failed to steal a car due to their supposed inability to drive stick.
A vehicle left running and unattended outside of a person's home made an easy target for the would-be thief early on Thursday. Unfortunately for the thief, once inside, he was unable to drive away.
The suspected would-be thief then made an his escape empty-handed.
A getaway car, seen in the photo, picked up the person that had allegedly attempted to steal the vehicle. The getaway car is highly identifiable, a silver Mazda 3 with a large dent on the rear hatch and a visible license plate.
The Mazda was soon determined to be a stolen vehicle, according to the police department.
Now, the police department has asked the public if they can identify the suspects. If so, contact the Loveland Police Department at 970-667-2151 or visit www.lovgov/police.
Don't be tempted to leave your vehicle outside while running – locked or unlocked – as mornings get colder in Colorado. Not only is this, referred to as 'puffing,' illegal, it makes theft much easier.
