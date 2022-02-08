Auto theft statistics in Colorado are among the worst in the country, with the National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) 2020 'Hot Spots' report calling the state the top spot for carjackings nationwide.
The data from the report was collected using the National Crime Information Center, according to NICB.
“Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019 in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency,” said David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB in a news release.
“For many people, a car is the second-largest investment they will ever make behind a home. As such, it is important to take simple steps to protect your investment – lock your car and take your keys, no matter where you live," he said.
The report shows that carjacking in Colorado increased by around 37 percent between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, there were a reported 29,162 car theft incidents in the state.
In December 2021, an economic analysis of crime in Colorado, by the Common Sense Institute, reported that only other place in the U.S. with higher auto theft rates was Washington D.C.. The analysis found that the annual cost of these thefts approaches $1 billion.
"Only 10 years ago, the rate of motor vehicle theft in Colorado was lower than the national average. Since then, Colorado’s auto theft rate has increased by 135%, while the national rate has increased a relatively scant 3% through 2020," the analysis said.
"The 28,073 vehicles stolen in 2020, have an average cost of $36,090 per stolen vehicle. While 67% of reported stolen vehicles are recovered, the costs of these crimes span far beyond the value of the vehicle. As a large portion of these costs are paid by insurance companies, the higher rates of auto theft led to higher insurance premiums for all Colorado drivers," it said.
Falling victim to carjacking can happen to anyone. Remember to always lock your doors, never leave keys in the ignition, and close all windows before walking away from your vehicle.
Remember, letting your vehicle 'puff' in the morning – leaving it outside while running to warm up – is against the law in Colorado.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I think it depends on how much people care about safety & type of vehicle too! Keep Valuables out of sight people!!Crooks are smarter than you think people!!Lock up your vehicle and leave valuables home not inside!!Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.