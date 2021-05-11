Colorado Trail hikers, runners, and bikers will be detoured for two weeks in June as weekday access closes in Waterton Canyon for Denver Water's annual dust mitigation project.
The closure of Waterton Canyon will run from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 11. The parking lot at the canyon's entrance will also be closed. The canyon will stay open on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6 for weekend recreation.
“Waterton Canyon is an extremely popular recreation destination, and we recognize that the two-week, weekday closure is an inconvenience,” stated Brandon Ransom, manager of recreation for Denver Water. “By taking the time to reduce the dust early in the season, we’ll be able to provide a better experience for hikers, bikers and runners throughout the rest of the summer.”
Trail maintenance includes mitigating dust and enhancing the recreational experience.
Those traveling along the Colorado Trail are advised to seek alternative starting routes such as the Indian Creek Trailhead or at Roxborough State Park, which can be found at www.coloradotrail.org.
Waterton Canyon Trail is a 12.4-mile out-and-back trail that follows the South Platte River to the Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton.
