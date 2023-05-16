Popular camping information and booking app The Dyrt has released the regional results for their 2023 'Best Places to Camp' awards. When it came to the 'Mountain Region' ranking, one Colorado spot made the top 10.
Rankings were based on reviews and ratings from The Dyrt camping community.
While Utah's Goblin Valley State Park placed first in the 'Mountain Region' ranking, the Palisade Basecamp RV Resort in Colorado ranked ninth.
Spanning 14 acres, this spot can be found just one mile from the town of Palisade, also close to plenty of outdoor recreation. In addition to many trails, it's worth noting that Palisade is known for its local wine scene, also a host to many great festivals throughout the year. Plus, some of the sites here offer stunning views of the nearby river and surrounding orchards.
With riverside tent camping, cabins, and RV sites, this western Colorado destination offers options that are sure to please a wide variety of camper preferences. It's got 100 sites available, so there's plenty of opportunity to reserve space.
Another nearby destination that's worth checking out while in this part of the state is Colorado National Monument, located in Grand Junction.
While The Dyrt has only released their top 10 camping spots for each of the country's six regions at this time, a national ranking of the top 10 best places to camp is set to be released in July.
Last year, Colorado's White Star Campground ranked sixth on the national list after ranking second in the Mountain West region.
This past February, The Dyrt released another ranking related to the country's 'most booked' campsites. That ranking also included a Colorado destination – Piñon Flats Campground at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. It ranked sixth nationwide, booked 97.6 percent of the time.
Learn more about The Dyrt and how it can help you plan your next camping trip here.
