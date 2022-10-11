According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, they're asking the public for help in identifying a suspect or suspects responsible for the killing for a mule deer buck during the nighttime hours between October 6 and 7 in the area of Craig.
Wildlife officers were alerted to the deer carcass and upon investigation, they discovered that the deer had been shot with a rifle and left to rot off of Moffat County Road 31, roughly 5 miles northwest of Craig.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Officer Schwolert at 970-706-9874.
Poaching is considered a serious crime in Colorado.
