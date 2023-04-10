A popular and downright hilarious brand known as 'Subpar Parks' has partnered with a Colorado beer company to create cans that are sure to be instant collectibles.
In case you haven't heard of Subpar Parks, it's a brand operated by Amber Share that highlights negative reviews published by let-down tourists after visiting some of the country's most iconic natural spaces. With more than 400,000 followers on Instagram alone and a spin-off book that made the New York Times bestseller list, content created by Share is sure to make outdoor recreation enthusiasts chuckle.
On April 10, New Belgium Brewing, out of Fort Collins, announced that they've partnered with Subpar Parks to celebrate Earth Day this year, set to release the 'Subpar Pale Ale' locally (and in Asheville, North Carolina) on April 20. Cans feature Subpar Parks artwork with classic phrasing, showcasing a stunning destination along with a negative review.
For example, the 'Rocky Mountain National Park' version of the can features an illustrated scene of this popular Colorado destination, along with the phrase "Not worthwhile at all." Another can features an illustration of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the phrase "You can only look at so many trees."
Find a promo for the collaboration below:
Looking to find more Subpar Parks content? Check out the brand's Instagram page.
