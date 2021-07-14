Photo Courtesy of CDOT.

Photo Courtesy of CDOT.

Colorado is bracing for more heavy rain, bringing with it the threat of high country flooding, mudslides, rockslides, and debris flows.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood watch for portions of central, southeast, and southwest Colorado on Wednesday including the Central Chaffee County below 9,000 feet, Fremont Count below 8,500 feet, eastern San Juan Mountains, upper Rio Grande Valley, La Garita Mountains above 10,000 feet, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, the Wet Mountains, Huerfano County including Walsenburg, and the Wet Mountain Valley. 

A flash flood watch means that weather conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur. The watch will take effect beginning at noon and is expected to continue through Monday evening.

Some areas could see lightning, large hail up to the size of a quarter, and winds gusting up to 50 mph, according to the NWS.

Strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible Monday over the southeast mountains. Burn scars such as those created by the Decker, Hayden Pass, Junkins, and Spring fires will be at risk for mud and debris flows.

"Rockslides and quick rises in creeks and streams will also be possible with heavy rainfall in steep terrain", the watch warns.

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has been shut down several times this year due to the risk of flash flooding including for nearly 3 hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Editor's Note: Stay weather aware and remember to never drive through flooded areas. Even 8-10 inches of water can float an average-sized car, which can be easily be swept off the road. Water and mud can contain unknown hazards such as large rocks and tree branches. Turn around, don't drown.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.