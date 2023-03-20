The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) are now hiring "professional bear huggers", according to a recent Facebook post made by the organization.
NMDGF is looking for their next class of conservation officers, a job that has included cuddling the occasional cub in the past.
"[Applicants] Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process. Not all law enforcement field work is this glamorous, but we would love for you to join the team where you can have the experience of a lifetime," the post reads.
Along with bear hugging, a few of the responsibilities conservation officers have include patrolling the lands and waters across New Mexico, educating the public, conducting wildlife surveys, and capturing "problem animals".
Anyone interested is asked to apply by March 30. Applications can be found, here.
"P.S. we do not recommend crawling into bear dens. This was part of a research project in Northern New Mexico and all bears were handled safely under supervision. If you do, our officers will have to have a chat with you," officials said.
