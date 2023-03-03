In honor of National Invasive Species Awareness Week, the Utah Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Utah residents to catch as many bullfrogs as they want.
"And bonus: they're tasty," the department said in a tweet last week.
Yes, bullfrogs can be slimy, green, and full of warts, but they apparently also make a pretty good meal.
According to a report by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR), breeding populations of bullfrogs have been present in the state since at least the 1970s. They are considered invasive and can cause the decline of native species.
"Bullfrogs are voracious predators that'll eat almost anything, including snakes, fish, toads and mice," the report reads.
For this reason, in Utah there is no limit on how many bullfrogs you can hunt, with no license necessary.
Keeping that all-you-can-eat frog leg buffet in mind, there are several ways to prepare bullfrogs, including grilling, deep frying, and boiling.
"Now the burning question: how do they taste? I think they taste like chicken, but a little chewier. Others think they taste like fish. So, if you like chicken and fish like I do, you'll love the taste of frog legs," writes UDWR employee Ja Eggett.
If you're craving amphibian after all that, you'll be happy to learn that there's also year-round no-limit hunting for bullfrogs in Colorado.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), bullfrogs are also considered invasive in the state and have taken over some areas that were previously occupied by the native leopard frog.
"Bullfrogs may be taken by anyone in possession of a valid Colorado fishing license by means of fishing, archery, by hand, the use of gigs, and nets," CPW reports.
