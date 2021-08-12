Colorado's black bears are starting to get busy packing on the pounds, eating more than 20,000 calories every day in preparation for winter hibernation.
During a feeding frenzy phase called hyperphagia, black bears go on the hunt for 20,000 calories a day—or even more. That's like eating nearly 7,000 french fries, 100 cupcakes, or 70 slices of pizza!
As the fall feeding frenzy begins, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is calling on locals and visitors to help save the black bears from euthanization by behaving in a bear-responsible way.
“Although black bears are not naturally aggressive and seldom attack or injure people, they are still powerful, wild animals with a strong urge to get food and calories,” said Jamin Grigg, a senior wildlife biologist from CPW’s southwest region.
Bears don't forget about an easily meal and nine out of ten times, they'll be coming back for more. According to wildlife officials, human behavior is often to blame for bear euthanizations.
Their natural diet consists of berries, fruits, nuts, seeds, insects, larvae, grass, and other plants. While bears prefer to forage for wild foods in the forest, some may lose their natural fear of humans as they seek to find easily accessible food sources, such as trash, bird feeders, fruit trees, or other strong-smelling attractants.
“Preventing bears from relying on human food sources takes a community effort, and it's important that we all take proactive steps to avoid any possible conflicts with bears and bear-proof our homes,” said Brad Banulis, a senior wildlife biologist from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s northwest region.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends taking the following steps to avoid potential conflicts with black bears.
Bear-proofing your home:
- Keep garbage in a well-secured location.
- Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.
- Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.
- Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.
- Don't leave pet food or stock feed outside.
- Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths. Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.
- Do not attract other wildlife by feeding them, such as deer, turkeys or small mammals.
- Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, and make noise to scare it off.
- Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.
- Clean the grill after each use.
- Clean-up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.
- If you have fruit trees, don't allow the fruit to rot on the ground.
- If you keep small livestock, keep animals in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible. Don’t store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.
- If you have beehives, install electric fencing where allowed.
- Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear aware.
- Keep garage doors closed.
Cars, traveling and campsites:
- Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.
- Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you're not at home.
- Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.
- When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.
- Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.
- When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.
- Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.
For more information on living safely among black bears in Colorado, please visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.
