Video Screen Shot: Courtesy of CPW.

A black bear in Colorado was saved after spending eight days with a chicken feeder stuck on her head.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Sam Peterson discovered the troubled black bear up in a tree just west of Boulder. Wildlife officers first received reports of the bear eight days ago on July 6, meaning the bucket had been jammed on her head for at least a week. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video to Twitter, crediting the wildlife officers for going to great lengths in the rescue. 

The black bear is now able to freely eat and drink again thanks to wildlife officers who freed her from the chicken feeder.

Editor's Note: Wild animals are unpredictable. If you encounter an animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, do not attempt to touch or pick it up. Instead, contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office for help. For a list of region and area offices, click here.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

(1) comment

Fastolds
Fastolds

Rangers should have shot bear, one less to attack humans

Report Add Reply

