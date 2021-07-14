A black bear in Colorado was saved after spending eight days with a chicken feeder stuck on her head.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Sam Peterson discovered the troubled black bear up in a tree just west of Boulder. Wildlife officers first received reports of the bear eight days ago on July 6, meaning the bucket had been jammed on her head for at least a week.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife posted a video to Twitter, crediting the wildlife officers for going to great lengths in the rescue.
Great example how @COParksWildlife officers go to great lengths to #rescue #wildlife. This poor bear has had its head stuck in a chicken feeder for days until it was caught by CPW Officer Sam Peterson. https://t.co/LiRQOhM8MO— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 14, 2021
The black bear is now able to freely eat and drink again thanks to wildlife officers who freed her from the chicken feeder.
Editor's Note: Wild animals are unpredictable. If you encounter an animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, do not attempt to touch or pick it up. Instead, contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office for help. For a list of region and area offices, click here.
Rangers should have shot bear, one less to attack humans
