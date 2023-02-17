Currently under consideration, Colorado House Bill 23-1057 seeks to address the topic of gendered restrooms in certain public buildings.
Should the bill be passed, it would go into effect in January of 2024 and would require newly constructed public buildings and public buildings where restroom renovations are at or exceed $10,000 (that are either wholly or partly owned by state, county, or local governments in Colorado) to do the following:
- Provide a non-gendered restroom facility or a multi-stall non-gendered facility on each floor where restrooms are available;
- Ensure that all single-stall restrooms are not designated for exclusive use by any specific gender;
- Allow for the use of multi-stall restrooms by any gender if certain facility features are met under the 2021 International Plumbing Code; and
- Provide at least one safe, sanitary, and convenient baby diaper changing station that is accessible to the public on each floor where there is a public restroom in each gender-specific restroom, non-gendered multi-stall restroom, and non-gendered single-stall restroom.
The bill would also require the same buildings to include signage indicating the presence of a baby diaper changing station in restrooms where it applies with a genderless pictogram. Updates to building directories indicating where non-gendered restrooms are located, as well as baby diaper changing stations would also be required.
Some exemptions exist. The bill also lays the groundwork for employees filing related alleged discriminatory or unfair practice complaints.
Read the full bill text here.
