Looking for ways to give back this summer? One Colorado mountain bike shop is offering up a pretty unique incentive in hopes of keeping trails clean.
Bring in ten pieces of trash to Gnarly B’s Bikes in Colorado Springs for 10 percent off any sale – from new bikes to parts to labor.
"Littering is wild to me," a Facebook post from the bike shop reads. "Let’s just keep our parks clean. Pick up your trash, don’t leave your empty plastic water bottle."
The veteran-owned bike shop offers a wide selection of gear, accessories along with bike repairs and customizations.
"Keep our parks clean. It’s all we have," the post continues.
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
"Making money is cool and all but maintaining our sport matters more to me," the post goes on to add. "Let’s get gnarly and pick up trash."
Gnarly B’s Bikes is located on 1020 East Jefferson Street, #120 in downtown Colorado Springs.
For more details please visit gnarlybsbikes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.