Gas prices have jumped again in Colorado, this time to 69 cents higher than the national average, according to data from AAA. According to the website, Colorado now has the fifth-highest average gas price in the United States.
As of Tuesday morning, the average price of gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $4.102, representing a nearly 49 cent increase from just one month prior. Comparatively, the national average is sitting at about $3.402.
The most expensive average gas price in the state is currently found in Vail, where a gallon of regular fuel costs $4.675 on average, according to AAA.
"According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.43 million to 8.27 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2.3 million bbl to 241.9 million bbl last week. If gas demand remains low, drivers may see only moderate price increases amid growing total domestic stocks," AAA reported.
The highest average gas prices in the country are recorded in Hawaii, where the regular fuel costs $4.867 per gallon.
Find the full list of gas prices around the country here.
We need to start sending bills to the people running this state.
Meanwhile, oil and gas producers continue to report record profits, just as all the other corporations that have ripped us off during this high inflation caused by the covid backlog and shipping problems. When will our so called "representatives" start looking out for the people that they are supposed to serve? Not as long as they are bought and paid for by these same corporations and the one percent that own their souls!
I’d like to ask the OutThereColorado staff to do a piece on WHY our gas prices are so much higher/different the average. What factors drive our prices higher/lower than neighboring states?
Suncor’s Commerce City refinery went offline in late December, after two fires in the previous days.
Since the refinery supplies 35-40% of Colorado’s gasoline, it’s not a surprise pump prices surged.
Let's see... We are taxed like crazy at the pump, and our highways are some of the congested in the country. Where does all that money go?
According to the American Petroleum Institute, in industry group, Colorado has the 8th lowest state gas tax in the country.
