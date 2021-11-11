According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an important part of rehabbing a bear is teaching it to eat natural food sources – like fruit.
While many people tend to assume that Colorado's black bears are mainly carnivorous, they're not, with more than 90 percent of a bear's natural diet consisting of grasses, fruit, nuts, and plants. If a bear learns to eat from non-natural food sources, like dumpsters and trash cans, they must be re-taught to eat what's good for them. Not only is a natural diet healthier for the bear, but it also lowers the chance that a bear seeks out trash in the future – something that can increase the chance of a human-bear interaction.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently took to Twitter to show images of two bear cubs in the process of being rehabilitated. In the images, taken at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Wetmore, Colorado, the cubs can be seen chowing down on a donation of apples, kiwis, and plums.
While these bears are happily enjoying some fruit, do note that they're in a rehabilitation center that's operated by professionals. Never attempt to feed a bear and never leave food out for them to find. Leaving attractants, such as fruit or trash, out for bears can lead to bears losing their fear of humans. When this happens, a negative encounter may occur, which could result in them being placed in a similar center or in their euthanization.
Read more about the rehabilitation center and the couple behind it, Tom and Cec Sanders, here.
