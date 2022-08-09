A Colorado-based hot sauce brand is being featured in season 18 of the popular YouTube interview show, 'Hot Ones'—the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.
The premise of the show consists of host Sean Evans interviewing celebrity guests while they both attempt to eat 10 chicken wings that are coated in some of the hottest sauces around. Each sauce is ranked on the Scoville Scale, a spiciness scale measured in Scoville Heat Units.
This season, a sauce from a Colorado company called was selected for the lineup. In fact, the company's Seventh Reaper red chimichurri Carolina reaper sauce is the fifth hottest sauce on the show this season.
"From the charred depths of hell, a crack from the flavor whip rings out across the plains. The Seventh Reaper, inspired by an Argentine red chimichurri sauce, is a celebratory union between Sauce Leopard & SEVEN. This frighteningly delicious sauce is ideal on scorched carcass fresh off the grill, but also prime on sandwiches, tacos, shrimp, eggs, or dare we say in a Bloody Mary," the sauce description reads.
For a look at the full 'Hot Ones' lineup, check out the video below.
