New Belgium Brewing Co., the iconic Fort Collins-based beer company, has recently announced that it will soon be changing the recipe for its iconic Fat Tire ale.
Fat Tire was originally introduced in 1991, and has since been established as one of the most popular brews in the country. New Belgium Brewing Co. reports that in 2022, Fat Tire was the #16 best-selling craft brand in the United States.
According to a news release from the company, they intend on making the beloved beer "crisper" and "brighter", with a medium body and deep gold color. The new recipe is described in the release as having a bright flavor profile with subtle caramel and floral aromas, and light bitterness.
“Fat Tire has spent three decades at the center of the craft beer movement. Now, it’s time to widen the circle and inspire the next generation, too,” said New Belgium Brewing CEO Steve Fechheimer in a news release.
“We’ve made Fat Tire even better at what it’s always done best – taste delicious, bring people together, and spark our customers to engage in the climate movement. It’s our sincere hope that beer fans – whether they love the planet, simply love great beer, or both will embrace the chance to change along with us.”
According to the release, long-time Fat Tire drinkers will not be overwhelmed by the change, and will still able to recognize the Fat Tire flavor.
That's because Fat Tire has become boring beer.
