Instead of spending more hours driving around Colorado to bypass the Interstate 70 closure, a Colorado-based airline is offering travelers a $70 flight over the mountains.
Frontier Airlines announced Friday roundtrip flights between Grand Junction and Denver for prices as low as $70 roundtrip to aid motorists in traveling through the state.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon has been shut down to all traffic due to recent mudslides from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar. Colorado Department of Transportation officials say the damage to the interstate is "extreme" and "unlike anything we've seen before."
The interstate closure is between Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero). Click here for updated information on road closures and conditions throughout Colorado from CDOT.
In early June, Frontier Airlines introduced the service with flights occurring three days per week between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT). Since the I-70 closure, the airline added additional roundtrip flights on August 14 and 21.
The airline said there is opportunity for more frequent flights based on the demand of travelers.
“We are seeing an uptick in demand between Grand Junction and Denver, which we believe is being driven by the I-70 road closures and are increasing service to support travelers seeking a more convenient way to travel between the two destinations,” Daniel Shurz, Frontier Airlines senior vice president, said in a news release.
“Frontier quickly adding additional flights and offering promotional fares reflects their commitment to Colorado and doing what they can to help during this challenging time. We are grateful for their support and partnership,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director, Grand Junction Regional Airport.
Frontier and federal law require that all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. To read more details on the flights, click here.
