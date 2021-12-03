For many, the perfect way to end a day spent on the slopes is with a beer in hand at a cozy mountain town bar. Given that Colorado is home to some of the most famous ski towns in the world, it's no surprise that several top 'après ski' spots can be found around the Centennial State. According to USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice awards for 2021, Colorado is actually home to the best of the best.
Ranking first among the top 10 après ski spots in the country for the second year in a row was Double Diamonds Bar in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Described as a "true late night party spot" with cheap drinks, brats and sandwiches, and a dance floor, Double Diamonds seems to check all the boxes when it comes to a great post-skiing destination. Plus, this bar is located close to the mountain base shuttle stop.
Three other Colorado spots also made the cut to be ranked as one of the top 10 après ski bars in America.
Breckenridge's TBar bar and restaurant, found at the base of Peak 8, ranked 6th. Rocky Mountain Underground, found on Main Street in Breckenridge, ranked 9th. Closing out the list was 6th Alley Bar & Grill, found at the base of the slopes of Arapahoe Basin, ranking 10th.
See the full list here.
(1) comment
Nice list but let’s be honest. None of these are Après-ski bars :(
