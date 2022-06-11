A new report from the 'The World’s 50 Best' has compiled a list of the best bars in North America, one of which is right here in Colorado.
Death & Co, located in the River North Art District of Denver, ranked 36 over all.
"With several spaces designated for drinking – including a daytime coffee bar, the exclusive Suite 6A bar and a rooftop garden bar – the star of the show is the main lobby, an expansive space filled with bountiful natural light, plush velvet couches and rows of palatial chandeliers for extra sparkle when the sun sets," it says.
The bar offers unique menu options, signature cocktails, and a one-of-kind atmosphere.
"Since opening in 2019, the bar has become a buzzing hub for locals and tourists alike, infusing a new vibrant energy into the Death & Co family and serving as a delightful throwback to the golden era of grandiose hotel bars," the description said.
The top bar on the list is the Attaboy cocktail bar in New York City. Check out the full list, here.
