After taking a hiatus last year, the 2021 Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival is back on this summer.
The Bacon and Bourbon Festival will return to the mountain town of Keystone for its 10th year on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. There will be plenty of bacon and bourbon served up over the two-day festival, taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m each day.
"10 years is an accomplishment in and of itself. We are excited to bring this festival back to life this year and are excited to celebrate all things bacon," said Maja Russer, Director of Events and Marketing for the Keystone Neighbourhood Company.
Beyond delicious bacon bites and and sips of bourbon, musicians will perform across four stages over the bacon-inspired weekend. The lineups includes Sunday Banker, Split Window, New Family Dog, Umberto Fonte, Randall McKinnon, Frisco Funk Collective, Beau Thomas Band, The Big Onions, Mark Gerganoff, Eric James Groove Conspiracy, Zuma Road, Satellite 13, and Hobo Village.
The "Piglet Package" (under 21) starts at $35 a piece and include five bacon samples, two lemonades, and a commemorative 2021 festival lunch bag.
Tickets goes up from there for the "Hungry Hog Package" for ages 21-plus at $80 a piece. This includes tastes of all the bourbon, all the bacon dishes, plus a commemorative campfire mug and two beers.
Tickets for the festival must be purchased in advance online at www.keystonefestivals.com/festivals/bacon-and-bourbon-festival.
