The TripAdvisor 2021 Travelers' Choice awards have been announced and one Colorado experience was recognized on a world-wide scale.
Snagging the tenth place spot on the 'best experiences in the world' ranking was the 'Fins Course' Scenic Zipline Tour in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Operated by The Broadmoor, the 'Fins Course' of the Soaring Adventure zipline experience consists of several ziplines tucked among stunning rock formations, cliff drops, and canyon walls. The entire course takes about three hours and it ends with a 180-foot rappel the delivers guests to the base of a waterfall. The course also features custom-built suspension bridges that add to this already unique experience.
The 'Fins Course' can be combined with the 'Woods Course', which features ziplines that soar over tree-filled valleys.
Looking to try out the 'Fins Course'? It'll run you $233.10 per person. If you're looking to check out the combo tour, it's $327.60.
One other United States experience was featured on TripAdvisor's full list of 25 experiences – a clear kayak tour of Florida's Shell Key Preserve, ranking 4th.
The list was topped by a jet ski tour of Dubai. See the full list here.
(1) comment
Nobody makes any money off a negative review. Any article that quotes Trip Advisor should be questioned as much as the B.S. reviews found therer. TA is a joke since many of it reviews are either bogus (positive) or deleted (negative), all to appease the owner of the business, NOT the customer. TA is more concerned making a dime, than telling you the truth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.