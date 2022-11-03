Everyone is always looking for the 'next best thing' when it comes to finding a hot spot to visit. According to a Hawaiian Islands' blog post that sought to determine the most 'underrated tourist spots' around the country, one must-see attraction might be hiding in plain sight in Colorado.
The publication ranked the top 20 tourist spots that were deemed by visitors to be underrated, based on TripAdvisor reviews, determining that the 12th most 'underrated' attraction nationwide was the National Museum of World War II Aviation, located in Colorado Springs.
On TripAdvisor, the attraction has a 5-star rating, with 1,470 reviews. On Google, it's rated at 4.9-stars, with 1,155 reviews. There's no doubt about it, people seem to love a trip to this unique and educational spot.
In fact, the museum, which features a 109,000 square foot facility, earned a place on TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveler's Choice 'Best of the Best' list, with exhibits that include an extensive aircraft collection and interactive displays. Find tours on site that are led by experts, covering how tremendous advancements in aircraft technology during World War II helped to give the Allied forces an edge.
Here are a few quotes that happy patrons left on TripAdvisor:
"One of the finest museums I've ever visited. I've been to museums all over the world and can't believe I had not been to this one sooner. It was an incredible experience," Tony L.
"An outstanding museum. You can easily spend a day here," Chris Hawk M.
"The museum has a huge WOW factor when you first walk in. The majestic war birds beg you to learn about them, their pilots, and their historical significance," Lynda A.
"Wonderful tour guide and amazing planes!!! So much to see and we didn't allow enough time," Carol J.
Want to visit? Admission is $15 for adults, with guided tours costing an additional $5 a person – though based on reviews, the tour totally seems worth it.
Learn more here.
Yes, it's one of the things I wish I'd seen years ago. Need to get out there to check it out sometime.
