According to Madison Trust Company, there's one part of Colorado where nearly a quarter of all homes are considered 'second homes' – not rented vacation homes, but homes that are purchased for the part-time enjoyment of the owner.
Home to 16,898 'second homes' per 2021 US Census data, the Edwards-Glenwood Springs statistical area has the third-highest share of 'second homes' nationwide. Roughly 24.3 percent of all homes in this mountainous part of the state are considered 'second homes,' behind only the 26.7 percent share of homes in the Marinette-Iron Mountain area (on the Wisconsin and Michigan stateline) and the 25.1 percent of homes in the Salisbury-Cambridge area, which includes parts of Maryland and Delaware.
This Colorado region was one of only three spots in the American West found among the top 30 spots for second homes nationwide. Other western 'second home' spots include the Idaho Falls area (ranking 23rd) and the Sacramento area, ranking 30th.
The highest concentrations of 'second home' spots were found in the Pennsylvania area, as well as Florida.
There are 240,000 second homes in the Miami-Port St. Lucie-Fort Lauderdale area, making up roughly eight percent of the local inventory – enough to land this statistical area in 9th-place for share of second homes nationwide.
See the full breakdown here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Like the multimillion dollar homes near Durango that sit empty most of the year while people who work here can't afford to live here, with some in their cars, in shelters or on the streets! All about those that already have the most and nothing for those in need the most.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.