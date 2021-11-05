The Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA) suspended the license of and served a cease and desist to the New Hope Rescue animal shelter in Colorado Springs on Friday for violating the Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act (PACFA).
Apparently, the Animal Law Enforcement Division of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) conducted an investigation into New Hope Rescue and found that the organization 'willfully and deliberately' violated PACFA regulations, including to isolate dogs with transmissible diseases and to provide timely medical care to sick or injured dogs.
“To preserve the safety, health, and welfare of pets and pet owners in Colorado Springs, it was imperative that CDA take this emergency action to immediately suspend the PACFA license for New Hope Rescue,” said Nick Fisher, PACFA Program Section Chief in the press release.
“CDA has serious concerns about the potential for the community spread of distemper through dogs from New Hope Rescue and through unknown exposure to dogs in the community via dog parks, boarding facilities, dog daycare facilities, and at retail establishments that allow dogs on premises," Fisher said.
Distemper is a highly contagious disease that is passable to dogs, felines, and wildlife with reported mortality rates of around 50 percent, according to the release.
New Hope Rescue's future license status will be decided by a Colorado Office of Administrative Courts hearing, according to the release.
The CDA partnered with HSPPR and the Dumb Friends League to provide medical care and shelter for more than 30 New Hope Rescue animals, the release says.
"We recommend anyone who has adopted or fostered animals from New Hope Rescue in the past two months to contact their veterinarian for an examination of their pet animals," Fisher said.
They may also contact the Dumb Friends League at 303-751-5772 for information.
