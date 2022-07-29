Girl hugging her dog Photo Credit: Capuski (iStock).

Photo Credit: Capuski (iStock).

 Capuski

The Foothills Animal Shelter, in Golden, is offering 50 percent off all adoption fees this weekend, according to an announcement from the organization on Friday. 

The shelter is currently housing over 100 dogs, cats, and other pets that are waiting to be adopted, according to its website. 

The 50 percent off special will remain in effect through Sunday, officials said. 

The profiles below belong to some of the shelter's available pups: 

For more information on adopting a pet visit foothillsanimalshelter.org

