The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be adopting out dogs that are 40 pounds or larger for 40 percent off through the month of February. The sale is apart of the organizations 'Big Dogs, Big Hearts, Big Deal' promotion.
"In the last several months, the League has experienced a drop in adoption demand, especially for large breed dogs, leading to their shelters filling to capacity. Big furry friends with specialized needs also tend to wait in the shelter for a new home longer than their smaller breed counterparts due to greater housing restrictions and relatively higher costs of care," the release said.
The nonprofit is hoping to get the dogs in their care adopted as soon as possible. Dogs from the Dumb Friends League are all spayed or neutered and are up to date on vaccinations when they are adopted.
Anyone who is interested in adopting should visit ddfl.org to see what pets are available. Those interested are also welcome to visit the DFL's Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver, the Buddy Center in Castle Rock, or San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa in-person.
